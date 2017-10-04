Rally for Allie: School shows love for girl having brain surgery

Teachers and staff show their support for Allie. (Source: King William Public Schools)

King William Public Schools is showing its love and support for Allie, a student at Cool Spring Primary School who is having brain surgery on Wednesday.

"Allie is a super smart, caring, and spunky young lady and we look forward to her return to school after she recuperates," the school system wrote on Facebook.

Check out their Facebook post below and show your support for Allie:

