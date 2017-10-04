Southside church to hold prayer vigil for Las Vegas

New Life Harvest Church is holding a prayer service for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting on Wednesday evening.

The church at 133 E. Belt Blvd. Suite D says the service is open to all clergy members, civic leaders and the community.

The service is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

