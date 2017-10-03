Police investigating shooting death at Midlothian Village Apartments

The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting death at the Midlothian Village Apartments.

Police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Tuesday to find a man shot and killed. Detectives remained on the scene throughout much of the night.

The victim's identity has not been released, and no suspects have been named at this time.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12