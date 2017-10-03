Police investigating homicide at Midlothian Village Apartments

The Richmond Police Department is investigating a homicide at the Midlothian Village Apartments.

Police were called to the scene in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to find 32-year-old Larry M. Scott shot and killed.

Detectives remained on the scene throughout much of the night, but no suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000..

