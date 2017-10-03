Police ID 3 people killed in Amelia crash

Virginia State Police have released the identities of the three people killed when a vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire in Amelia.More >>
Virginia State Police have released the identities of the three people killed when a vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire in Amelia.More >>
It's becoming abnormally dry in Central Virginia, but the region is not in any immediate danger of drought conditions as long as it rains soon.More >>
It's becoming abnormally dry in Central Virginia, but the region is not in any immediate danger of drought conditions as long as it rains soon.More >>
Officials say that mountain lions existed statewide at the time of European settlement, but were gone by the 1880s.More >>
Officials say that mountain lions existed statewide at the time of European settlement, but were gone by the 1880s.More >>
Virginia Blood Services says it has shipped blood to Las Vegas-area hospitals to help those in need after Sunday night's deadly shooting.More >>
Virginia Blood Services says it has shipped blood to Las Vegas-area hospitals to help those in need after Sunday night's deadly shooting.More >>
Here is a list of local groups collecting donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Here is a list of local groups collecting donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>