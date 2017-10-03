Police ID 3 people killed in Amelia crash

Virginia State Police have released the identities of the three people killed when a vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire in Amelia.

Police say the driver, 20-year-old Reginald Hawkes, died at the scene. The two passengers, 19-year-old Larry Jones and 18-year-old Kiam White, also died at the scene.

The crash happened around 9:23 p.m. on Sept. 19, in the 1700 block of Sweathouse Creek Road. Police say the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, then crossed back over the right side and struck an embankment before hitting a tree. The vehicle then caught fire from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

