RVA steps up to aid Las Vegas mass shooting victims

As Las Vegas begins a long journey to recovery, Richmond is stepping up to help. From prayer to blood donation, people across RVA are reaching out to support the hundreds of victims suffering from the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

A Red Cross blood drive truck stationed at the Original Mattress Factory in Chesterfield has been taking nonstop donations, as people lined up all day to give blood. The Original Mattress Factory is one of a number of businesses inviting either the Red Cross or Virginia Blood Services to host a drive.

A small gathering met at the Bon Air United Methodist Church Tuesday afternoon, sending enormous prayers of strength to the loved ones of the 59 victims who lost their lives Sunday night. They prayed for the hundreds more who are now battling in the hospital.

"There were people who were killed who were close to my age… They were just there to have a great time, and be with friends, family… and their lives were taken away for no reason,” said Erica Sholz, who attended the special prayer service.

Senior Pastor Burt Brooks encouraged his congregation to step up for those suffering.

"I think it's a time that could bring out the best in others, in the most difficult times… whether it is just simply prayer or whether it is changing some of the laws, or whatever they feel a call to do, we want to empower them," said Brooks of the encouragement he hoped to give his congregation.

VCU students showed they're empowered to help, organizing a Virginia Blood Services truck to host a drive, within a day of the tragedy, on campus.

"In the first hour-and-a-half, we've had over 20 sign-ups,” said Yasmeen Mahady, who helped coordinate the drive. “One unit can save three people's lives during surgery or transfusion."

Virginia Blood Services already sent hundreds of units of blood directly to Las Vegas. Now, blood banks must refill the stock locally while also preparing to send more. Hundreds of victims are still awaiting surgery.

One of those victims is University of Nevada student Savanna Chasco. The VCU chapter of her sorority, Alpha Omicron Pi, helped raise money for her medical bills through a GoFundMe page.

"Finding out that a sister across the United States, who we've never met, was in trouble… the least we could do is step up and try and help her a little bit," said Edie Bethke, of VCU’s Alpha Omicron Pi.

Savanna's GoFundMe page has already received more than $14,000. Another GoFundMe set up by Las Vegas city leaders for the victims, has reached $3.9 million, so far.

