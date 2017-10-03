Monument Avenue Commission to hold public meeting in November

The Monument Avenue Commission is hosting an organizational work session next month, and they are welcoming the public to observe the session.

The meeting will be held on November 14 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Library of Virginia. They will be discussing the next steps in their work and plan the next phase of engagement with the community.

If you have a suggestion or idea for the commission, visit monumentavenuecommission.org.

Earlier this year, Stoney created the Monument Avenue Commission to "help the city redefine the false narrative of the Confederate statues that line Richmond's greatest boulevard." Following the events in Charlottesville, Stoney called upon the commission to "include an examination of the removal and/or relocation of some or all of the Confederate statues."

