PHOTOS: Man robs Wells Fargo bank in Richmond

Richmond Police need your help to identify the man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank in the Forest Hill neighborhood.

It happened around 3:25 p.m. in the 7100 block of Forest Hill Avenue. Police say the suspect gave a note to the teller demanding money, then ran off with a plastic bag with cash.

The man is described as five-feet-six-inches to five-feet-nine-inches tall with a thin build and a short, light-brown beard. He was wearing "a tan baseball hat with a red patch, a dark necklace with light-colored shells, a dark-colored pullover sweater with a zipper, a dark polo with white stripes underneath, blue denim jeans, and white sneakers with a dark stripe, and sunglasses," according to police.

If you have any information about the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

