Neighbors cautious after thieves and vandals target cars in Lakeside

Would-be thieves are caught on camera, seen rummaging through cars in Henrico's Lakeside area.

This happened in the middle of Wednesday night on Burnley Avenue, near Lakeside Elementary school. Now police are using that video to try to crack the case.

In the video on Burnley Avenue, it appears three people are checking to see if cars are unlocked. The man who sent the video to NBC12 says he knows he's supposed to lock his car doors, but he just made a mistake. A van is locked, but one alleged thief does get into the car and rummages around for something to steal. He runs off, apparently empty-handed.

The crime spree is something neighbors are talking about. Norma Pitts says she asked the officer: how many cases were they investigating?

"Fifteen in this area," she said. "And he wanted to make sure that we were aware and if we saw anything we should report it."

Henrico Police say along with the calls for larcenies, they've also taken multiple calls of cars being vandalized. They say it appears the vehicles were hit by BB gun pellets. Six streets were targeted:

Lakeside Ave.

Dumbarton Rd.

Kenmore Rd.

Wedgewood Ave.

Bloomingdale Ave.

Timberlake Ave.

Police are increasing their presence and NBC12 saw bike patrol Tuesday afternoon. Pitts says more people need to come to the neighborhood crime watch meetings.

"I think more people could come out, because they would learn about what is happening in the neighborhood," she said.

The Lakeside Neighborhood Crime Watch meeting is on Oct. 19 at the Lakeside United Methodist Church at 2333 Hilliard Road at 7 p.m.

