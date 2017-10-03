Police: Man hid woman's body in closet at Chesterfield home

A man is facing charges after a body was found in a closet at a home in Chesterfield during a welfare check.

Police arrested John Nielsen and charged him with unlawful disposal of a dead body. Nielsen also faces several drug possession charges.

Investigators say Nielsen hid a woman's body in a closet to prevent police from finding her during a welfare check. Police say there is "no indication of foul play in the woman’s death."

Police say Nielsen is not related to the woman found dead. They have not released any information on a motive at this time.

