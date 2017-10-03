Man wanted for burglary at Hanover Verizon store

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man after a burglary at a Verizon store.

It happened on Sept. 19 in the 7200 block of Bell Creek Road. Investigators say 55-year-old Alex Maldonado Rodriquez got inside the store when it was closed and stole "miscellaneous phone accessories." Rodriquez is wanted for commercial burglary and grand larceny.

Rodriquez is five-feet-eleven-inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He may be in the Richmond or Tri Cities area.

Call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

