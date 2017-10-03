Richmond dancers earn spot on national television show

A group of local dancers is preparing to showcase its talent on a national television show.

The Dynamic Angels Dance Team is a Richmond-based competitive dance company, featuring young ladies ranging from six to 18 years old.

The team of 70 girls has been invited to participate in a competition which will be featured on the Lifetime hit reality show, "Bring It."

The team's coaches say the opportunity is a dream come true. They say the girls put in three hours of practice, three days a week, and they are ready.

"It's huge for them," said Dynamic Angels owner and director Bre Horne. "They work hard and, you know, they expect to be in competitions and parades and doing performances, but to reach the ultimate goal of actually being featured and recognized by some of the elite teams that they just watch and admire on TV, and now to actually be one of those teams to be featured, and we're the first from Virginia to be featured on this show. So, it's huge."

The girls leave soon for their nationwide debut.

You'll be able to see it yourself on season five of "Bring It."

Click here if you'd like to help the dancers with their transportation to the competition.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12