Richmond Police Department to join 'Coffee with a Cop'

The Richmond Police Department is joining National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday to give "the community an opportunity to interact with officers and discuss policing across the city."

The day's goal is "to improve trust and build relationships, one cup of coffee at a time," according to coffeewithacop.com.

In Richmond, there will be opportunities to meet with Chief Alfred Durham and other officers throughout the morning and afternoon.

The current events are:

With Chief Durham: 7:30 to 8 a.m., Stir Crazy Café, 4015 MacArthur Ave.

First Precinct: (Two sessions) 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 4 p.m.; Captain Buzzy’s Beanery, 2623 E. Broad St.

Second Precinct: 9 to 11 a.m., Crossroads Coffee, 3600 Forest Hill Ave.

Third Precinct: Sector 311: 9 to 11 a.m., Boyer’s Ice Cream & Coffee, 5808 Grove Ave. Sector 312: 9 to 11 a.m., Crossroads Coffee, 3600 Forest Hill Ave. Sector 313: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Starbucks, 400 N. Robinson St.

Fourth Precinct: (Three sessions) 7 to 9 a.m., noon to 2 p.m., and 4 to 5 p.m.; Stir Crazy Café, 4015 MacArthur Ave.

Anyone attending the events is encouraged to use the hashtag #coffeewithacopRVA on social media.

