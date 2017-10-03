Central VA may go more than 3 weeks without measurable precipitation

It's becoming abnormally dry in Central Virginia, but the region is not in any immediate danger of drought conditions as long as it rains soon.

September saw only six days of measurable rainfall, with the bulk of it coming in the first two days of the month.

CLICK HERE to download the First Alert Weather app.

For the entire month, Richmond was 2.65 inches below normal; for the year the area stands at 3.78 inches below normal.

So when can we expect to see some rain again? Well, it looks dry through the end of the week into the start of the upcoming weekend.

Beyond that, it does appear that our prospects for rain will be improving by later this weekend and early next week.

The timing of the rain is still in question with the GFS (American Model) showing a more substantial rain arriving during the day Sunday:

The European Model (ECMWF) brings the chance for some scattered showers on Sunday but a more widespread opportunity for rain by Monday.

It looks like we may go at least 24 days in a row without measurable rain in Richmond.

CLICK HERE for even more details about how dry it has been from the First Alert Weather team.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12