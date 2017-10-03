Community holds vigil for 6-year-old killed in Hopewell

Community members in Hopewell held a vigil for 6-year-old Jamari Howard, who died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday.

The vigil was held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 600 Winston Churchill Drive, the spot Jamari was struck.

Jamari was one of six children, and the family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs.

"He was one of the sweetest little babies you would ever meet, always happy," said Dominic Deshaun Little, who says Jamari was his godson.

Loved ones say about a dozen children and some adults were playing football in the street just before the accident around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Little said he had just gone inside to make dinner when other children ran in to tell him Jamari had been hit.

"As I was holding him, I just told him that it's okay, I loved him, his mom loved him and we all right here, just stay with us," said Little. "That's all I kept saying."

