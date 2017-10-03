2 face charges after car-theft attempt in Henrico

Two people face charges in Henrico after a victim reported someone attempted to steal his vehicle on Monday morning.

Police responded to the 7800 block of Point Hollow Drive for an attempted larceny. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Shaquan Izail Hill, 18-year-old Ze Khaire Armon Robinson and two juveniles.

Robinson was charged with attempted grand larceny and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Hill was charged with possession of stolen property and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12