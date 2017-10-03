Bon Air UMC holds prayer service for Las Vegas victims

Bon Air United Methodist Church held a prayer service at Tuesday for the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
Bon Air United Methodist Church held a prayer service at Tuesday for the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
Pawl, who would have been 21 on Oct. 11, "was a favorite among zoo staff and visitors."More >>
Pawl, who would have been 21 on Oct. 11, "was a favorite among zoo staff and visitors."More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department says a 73-year-old man faces a DUI charge after police say he slammed his SUV into a school bus.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department says a 73-year-old man faces a DUI charge after police say he slammed his SUV into a school bus.More >>
Chesterfield emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving an SUV and a school bus.More >>
Chesterfield emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving an SUV and a school bus.More >>
Chesterfield emergency crews are scrambling after two school buses were involved in crashes on Friday.More >>
Chesterfield emergency crews are scrambling after two school buses were involved in crashes on Friday.More >>