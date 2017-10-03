Bon Air UMC holds prayer service for Las Vegas victims

Bon Air United Methodist Church held a prayer service at Tuesday for the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas.

The shooting at a concert on Sunday night killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others.

"Join us ... as we pray for Las Vegas and others impacted by violence," the church, which is on Buford Road, wrote on social media on Monday.

Kelly Avellino is at Tuesday afternoon's service and will have more on 12News at 5 p.m.

