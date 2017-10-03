Richmond musician in Vegas: 'Horrible thing to witness'

Tony Jackson, a country artist from Richmond, was in Las Vegas during Sunday night's shooting that killed dozens of people and injured hundreds.

"Horrible thing to witness last night," Jackson wrote on Facebook. "My team and I are safe. Praying for the victims."

Jackson will be holding a "solidarity concert" with other musicians on Wednesday at Stoney's Rockin' Country in Las Vegas to help raise funds for the victims of Sunday's shooting.

"It is moments like these that compel us to band together and work toward the common good and be the light the world needs to see," Stoney's Rockin' Country posted on Facebook on Monday.

