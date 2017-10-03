Death investigation underway after man found dead at Richmond apartments

A death investigation is underway in south Richmond after a man was found dead at the Southwood Apartment complex.

An area of Clarkson Road was taped off with numerous police cars, detectives, ambulances and several officers in tactical gear in the area throughout the night.

The officers were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

"I noticed a guy on the ground and me being a nurse I went to to see if there was anything I could do for him and I noticed he had blood on his shirt," said a woman who performed CPR on the man. "And I lifted up his shirt. He had been shot. So I did CPR until EMS arrived."

An official cause of death has not been released.

