VCU Medical reviews disaster plan following mass casualties in Las Vegas

VCU Medical is re-examining their own protocols, following the mass casualties in Las Vegas, to make sure they're ready to respond in the event of a similar scenario.More >>
VCU Medical is re-examining their own protocols, following the mass casualties in Las Vegas, to make sure they're ready to respond in the event of a similar scenario.More >>
There are Americans living in Richmond, Virginia who know the horror of a day like this, unfortunately better than most. They've lived through a mass shooting and that frantic search for loved ones.More >>
There are Americans living in Richmond, Virginia who know the horror of a day like this, unfortunately better than most. They've lived through a mass shooting and that frantic search for loved ones.More >>
Virginia's candidates for governor condemned the shooting in Las Vegas as "terrorism" and an "act of evil."More >>
Virginia's candidates for governor condemned the shooting in Las Vegas as "terrorism" and an "act of evil."More >>
The Richmond Police Department says a man is fighting for his life after being stabbed while in the parking lot of the Kroger in Carytown.More >>
The Richmond Police Department says a man is fighting for his life after being stabbed while in the parking lot of the Kroger in Carytown.More >>