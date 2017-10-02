VCU Medical reviews disaster plan following mass casualties in Las Vegas

The mass casualties in Las Vegas find hospitals re-examining their own protocols to make sure they're ready to respond in the event of a similar scenario.

When a medical disaster strikes, VCU Medical serves as the command center - partnering with other hospitals to make sure patients get attention right away.

Monday was a critical reminder. What happened in Las Vegas could happen anywhere. Being ready in advance can mean the difference in saving lives.

"Travesty…Thinking about especially our colleagues out there working in the hospitals,” said Dr. Stephen Miller, who works the ER at VCU Medical.

Right now, one of his former classmates from medical school is dealing with the disaster in Vegas.

"What’s going through a doctor's head knowing that lives are on the line?” NBC12 asked.

“Usually it's the same thing as every day. It's the patient in front of me. How do I manage them?" Miller said.

While he hasn't had to respond to a mass casualty like the one in Nevada...

"No, very few people have," Miller said.

He realizes it can happen at any time. In fact, it's something every hospital trains for, and that means constantly reviewing your emergency plan.

"The first thing you think of is, 'wow, that could happen here,'" said Robin Manke, who manages VCU Hospital's Emergency Management Division.

"Does this find you reviewing your plan?" NBC12 asked.

"Of course…If we were to have a large number of patients, we would begin to serve as Medical Control at VCU Health System, where EMS would call in those patients and we would take a poll of hospitals in the area. Find out how many patients they could each take at that time," she said.

The patients would be split up among area hospitals so that one isn't overwhelmed.

"Just because a disaster or bad thing has happened at one place, you still have heart attacks, and strokes and people still walking in,” Manke added.

It all starts at the scene with first responders.

"You evaluate who needs to be immediately transported, meaning they have life-sustaining injuries. Those that have injuries but are walking and talking are a little bit different…We would prioritize to the sickest, [such as] those that needed blood transfusions [or to be] sent to the operating room," Dr. Miller said.

VCU says it also works to build relationships with police and local government to make sure resources are in place ahead of time should they be needed during a crisis.

