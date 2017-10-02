Richmond, Va. councilman was near mass shooting in Las Vegas

Richmond City Councilman Andreas Addison was on vacation in Las Vegas when a shooter killed 59 people and wounded more than 500 others at a concert. Addison says he was in a hotel very near the scene.

NBC12 talked with him by phone about the harrowing ordeal. First District Councilman Addison recalls being in the nearby Cosmopolitan Hotel, not far from the Mandalay Bay hotel and concert area, when a warning text alert about an active shooter appeared on his phone. He started seeing people running for their lives through the hotel he was in.

"For a good 90 seconds, two minutes, it was bedlam. Chairs were falling all over the place. People were running, falling, it was like a scene in a movie," he recalled.

He said he knew he had to decide whether his reaction should be fight or flight.

"It was, 'I'm going to camp out where I am.' I didn't know where I would run to, and I didn't want to be part of that mass of people. And actually, I was able to help people up and pull chairs out of the way so people weren't tripping as they ran through," Addison said.

Being so close to where so many people lost their lives, the city councilman says he now wants to find out how well Richmond is prepared for a possible mass shooting.

On to the question of gun control, he told NBC12, "I want to be sure any immediate emotion I have to it is able to be fit with more reason and facts, because I know the weapons used, in my opinion, are excessive, considering how many shots he was able to fire so quickly," said Addison.

For now, he says living through this moment has reminded him of the importance of living in every moment.

"You really understand every moment you have with your friends and family you have cherish and value."

Addison says he had considered attending the Jason Aldean concert, leaving him in a bit of shock about how close he came to a very deadly situation.

