NBC12/RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll - Week of Oct. 2nd

Here is the NBC12/RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll for week seven of the high school football season:More >>
Here is the NBC12/RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll for week seven of the high school football season:More >>
The Wizards wrapped up 2017 training camp in Richmond Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Wizards wrapped up 2017 training camp in Richmond Saturday afternoon.More >>
Dinwiddie topped Thomas Dale in our game of the week to headline the action. Local scores here.More >>
Dinwiddie topped Thomas Dale in our game of the week to headline the action. Local scores here.More >>
Dinwiddie shut out Thomas Dale in our game of the week. Meanwhile, Lee-Davis bounced back with a victory at Hanover, Highland Springs kept rolling against Henrico, and Manchester rolled against James River.More >>
Dinwiddie shut out Thomas Dale in our game of the week. Meanwhile, Lee-Davis bounced back with a victory at Hanover, Highland Springs kept rolling against Henrico, and Manchester rolled against James River.More >>
Hopewell shut out Matoaca, while Petersburg rolled to a win over Colonial Heights. Elsewhere, Atlee upset Patrick Henry, Clover Hill came from behind to beat Cosby, Varina and Hermitage cruised to victories, and J.R. Tucker picked up a key win.More >>
Hopewell shut out Matoaca, while Petersburg rolled to a win over Colonial Heights. Elsewhere, Atlee upset Patrick Henry, Clover Hill came from behind to beat Cosby, Varina and Hermitage cruised to victories, and J.R. Tucker picked up a key win.More >>