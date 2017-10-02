NBC12/RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll - Week of Oct. 2nd

Here is the NBC12/RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll for week seven of the high school football season:

1) Hermitage (6-0, last week #1) - Hermitage remains the unanimous pick for #1 in this week’s poll. The Panthers had no trouble last week in a 45-14 win over Deep Run.

2) Dinwiddie (5-0, last week #2 ) - Dinwiddie rose to the occasion last week in our ‘game of the week.’ The Generals shutout previously ranked #4 Thomas Dale 28-0 and hold steady at #2 in this week’s rankings.

3) Highland Springs (5-1, last week #3) – The Springers earned a top-ten win Friday by beating Henrico, 23-6. They remain third in this week’s poll.

4) Monacan (5-0, last week #6) – Monacan crushed George Wythe 57-20 and was responded with a two spot jump in this week’s rankings to #4.

5) Manchester (4-1, last week #5) – Manchester remains at #5 this week following a 59-15 win at James River.

6) Thomas Dale (3-2, last week #4) – Thomas Dale’s 28-0 loss in our ‘game of the week’ at Dinwiddie cost the Knights two spots in this week’s poll. The Knights join Henrico as the only two-loss teams in our Big 12.

7) L.C. Bird (4-1, last week #7) – The Skyhawks remain at #7 this week following a bye.

8) Hopewell (4-1, last week #8) - The Blue Devils remain 8th in this week’s poll after rattling off their fourth straight win, 28-0 over Matoaca.

9) Varina (4-1, last week #9) – Varina put up 61 points in a win at Armstrong last week. The Blue Devils are still 9th in this week’s poll.

10) Lee-Davis (4-1, last week #12) – The Confederates are back in the top ten this week following a 41-11 bounce-back win over Hanover.

11) Goochland (5-0, last week #11) – All Goochland keeps doing it winning, but the Bulldogs are having trouble rising in the Big 12 poll. A 24-7 win at Buckingham wasn’t enough for Goochland to move up this week.

12) Henrico (3-2, last week #10) – Henrico drops from 10 to 12 in this week’s poll following their loss to #3 Highland Springs.

***Receiving votes: Louisa, Benedictine

