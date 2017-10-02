New Kent deputies searching for 'missing and endangered' teen

The New Kent County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find a teenager who they believe is "missing and endangered."

Zachary Ty Carl was last seen around 7:00 a.m. Monday in the 6200 block of Pine Fork Rd. in Quinton, VA. The 14-year-old had brown, long curly hair, hazel eyes, is five-feet-ten-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He was wearing a white t-shirt and dark-colored pants.

Call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804 966-9500 if you have seen Carl.

