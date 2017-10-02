2 dead after crash on I-295 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

2 dead after crash on I-295

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Virginia State Police are on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash on I-295.

The crash happened around 2:47 p.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 31 in Henrico.

Police confirm two people have died in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

