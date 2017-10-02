2 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-295; tractor-trailer driver charged

A tractor-trailer driver has been charged with reckless driving after a fatal three-vehicle crash on I-295 on Monday.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes at Exit 31, N. Airport Drive in Henrico.

Investigators say a Jeep Cherokee was struck by a tractor-trailer when the Jeep tried to slow down and merge into traffic to take the exit ramp. The vehicle crossed into the left lane where it struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee, causing both Jeeps to overturn into the median.

The driver of the first Jeep was transported to VCU Medical Center for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and passenger of the second Jeep died at the scene. Police are notifying next of kin.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 61-year-old Larry Mognet of North Dakota, did not suffer any injuries. He is charged with reckless driving.

