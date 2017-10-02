Missing 17-year-old in Hanover known to frequent city of Richmond

The Hanover Sheriff's Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl last seen Sunday morning at her home in Mechanicsville.

Twanshae Yahnel Wilkerson has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

The sheriff's office says Wilkerson is known to frequent neighborhoods in the city of Richmond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

