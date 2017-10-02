Virginia Blood Services asks for donations after Vegas mass shooting

Blood donations are needed to help replenish the supply in Virginia. (Source: Virginia Blood Services/Facebook)

Virginia Blood Services says it has shipped blood to Las Vegas-area hospitals to help those in need after Sunday night's deadly shooting.

"Our network of blood centers works in tandem, moving lifesaving donations throughout the system to help ensure blood is available when and where it’s needed most. It is the blood on hospital shelves that saves lives," Virginia Blood Services wrote on Facebook on Monday morning.

The Richmond-based nonprofit asks Virginia residents to visit a blood donation center or a blood drive to help replenish the supply.

"Oftentimes, it does take a tragedy like this for someone to decide to donate or to take action to do something good but that need is always -- I mean, we're always in need," said Melanie Mitchell with Virginia Blood Services.

Virginia Blood Services says it had a lot of walk-ins Monday - people who wanted to help.

"It's a great thing to be able to witness someone that's actually coming in to meet a physical need, and in doing so, they also meet an emotional need," said Mitchell.

The blood bank has shipped off hundreds of units of blood to help Las Vegas.

CLICK HERE for a full list of donation centers and to check out blood drives in your area. You can also schedule an appointment to make a donation.

