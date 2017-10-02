Second man charged with murder in teen's death

A second man is charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old boy from Henrico.

James McLaughlin III, 20, of Chesterfield, is accused of shooting Jamaa Khalik Scott in April. He’s charged with murder, shooting from a vehicle and felony use of a gun.

Police found Scott with gunshot wounds just after 9:30 p.m. April 11 in the 2800 block of Williamsburg Road. Scott later died from his injuries.

Neighbors reported hearing around 15 gunshots fired the night Scott was killed.

In August, Roger Craig Brown III was arrested and charged in the shooting.

Both McLaughlin and Brown are being held in the Henrico County Jail.

