73-year-old man charged with DUI after Chesterfield bus crash

The Chesterfield Police Department says a 73-year-old man faces a DUI charge after police say he slammed his SUV into a school bus.

The crash happened at the intersection of Rockdale and Lindell roads around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Officials say one student and the bus driver were transported to the hospital with minor injuries when they were hit by Thomas C. Fensch.

Officials with Chesterfield County Public Schools say the bus was completing its route from Monacan High. Nine students were on the bus when the crash occurred.

Police say Fensch disregarded a stop sign.

