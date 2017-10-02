On Your Side Alert: Beware of phone scammers following Equifax breach

Following the Equifax breach that compromised the personal information of 143 million people, the BBB says scammers are capitalizing on that breach with phone phishing scams.

If you get a robo call claiming to be from Equifax, and they are calling to verify your account information, be on high alert.

In the scam, someone usually claims to be a representative of the company and will try to trick you into sharing personal information.

The BBB says if you do get a call, be sure to hang up.

The BBB reports that even if you were compromised, no one will call to confirm that. Plus, they have your personal information -- they shouldn't need you to share it.

Also, don't press any buttons. That could lead to more robo calls. And don't trust caller ID -- the scammers can spoof numbers to appear like they come form someone else.

