Missing Mechanicsville teen found safe in Petersburg

The Hanover Sheriff's office says a missing 15-year-old girl was found safe in Petersburg.

Kaitlyn Overman, of Mechanicsville, had been missing since Saturday.

"The Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the media for their efforts in quickly communicating this information to the public. We would also like to thank all the citizens that shared this information on social media."

