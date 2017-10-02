Missing Mechanicsville teen found safe in Petersburg

Investigators say 55-year-old Alex Maldonado Rodriquez got inside the store when it was closed and stole "miscellaneous phone accessories."More >>
Investigators say 55-year-old Alex Maldonado Rodriquez got inside the store when it was closed and stole "miscellaneous phone accessories."More >>
The Hanover Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Twanshae Yahnel Wilkerson was found safe after being reported missing from her Mechanicsville home.More >>
The Hanover Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Twanshae Yahnel Wilkerson was found safe after being reported missing from her Mechanicsville home.More >>
The Hanover Sheriff's office says a missing 15-year-old girl was found safe in Petersburg.More >>
The Hanover Sheriff's office says a missing 15-year-old girl was found safe in Petersburg.More >>
The Hanover Sheriff's Office says numerous larcenies were reported this past weekend, including the report of a stolen vehicle.More >>
The Hanover Sheriff's Office says numerous larcenies were reported this past weekend, including the report of a stolen vehicle.More >>
A school bus driver sustained minor injuries Tuesday morning when the mirrors of a VDOT dump truck and a school bus collided.More >>
A school bus driver sustained minor injuries Tuesday morning when the mirrors of a VDOT dump truck and a school bus collided.More >>