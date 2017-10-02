15-year-old girl missing in Hanover

The Hanover Sheriff's office is searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen on Saturday night.

Kaitlyn Michelle Overman was last seen at her home in Mechanicsville. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

She also has a small tattoo on top of her right foot. She is known to frequent the city of Petersburg.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12