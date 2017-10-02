November is worst month for collisions with deer in VA

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
A nursery school in The Fan is leading a plea for a four-way stop sign just steps away from its front door.More >>
A mailer supporting the Republican candidate used a Facebook post by an account that has been deleted. The Democrats say Facebook deleted it because it's a fake account, made up to help the Republican.More >>
Election day is six days away and the race to be Virginia's next governor has been very competitive.More >>
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
Allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein have led to a cascade of harassment allegations against other entertainment industry figures, including actors Jeremy Piven and Kevin Spacey.More >>
An employee pointed out that smoke breaks took up an average of 40 minutes a day - and that nonsmokers were working during that time. The Japanese company decided to reward the non-smokers.More >>
A teen was shot and killed after entering a woman's home in Marion, Arkansas.More >>
A Wisconsin mother is facing a felony charge for endangering her 9-year-old son for strapping him to the roof of her mini-van.More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
A second line honoring the life of famous New Orleans musician Antoine “Fats” Domino is expected to draw large crowds and affect traffic in the Bywater and Ninth Ward.More >>
