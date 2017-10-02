Numerous larcenies from vehicles reported in Hanover

The Hanover Sheriff's Office says numerous larcenies were reported this past weekend, including the report of a stolen vehicle.

The sheriff's office says deputies initially responded to the Autumn Ridge and Travellers Run subdivision for the report of items stolen from several unlocked vehicles.

Deputies then responded to the Kings Charter subdivision and Lakeridge Square Apartments for report of additional larcenies from unlocked vehicles.

During that investigation, deputies discovered that a vehicle had been stolen in Kings Charter in the 10000 block of Aspen Grove Terrace.

No suspects have been named.

The Hanover Sheriff's Office asks residents with exterior security cameras to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

