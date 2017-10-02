6-year-old Hopewell boy dies after being hit by vehicle

A 6-year-old Hopewell boy died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the Twin Rivers Apartment complex on Winston Churchill Drive around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a child struck by a vehicle.

The boy -- Jamari Howard -- was rushed to John Randolph Medical Center where he later died.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284.

