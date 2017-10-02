VA candidates condemn Vegas shootings as 'terrorism,' 'acts of evil'

Virginia's candidates for governor condemned the shooting in Las Vegas as "terrorism" and an "act of evil."

Dozens were killed in the shooting late Sunday and injured hundreds of people at a country music festival.

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, the Democratic candidate for governor, called the incident "terrorism" and posted to social media that "we have got to do more to prevent events like this moving forward."

Republican candidate for governor Ed Gillespie condemned the shooting as an "act of evil."

Read more the full statements from Northam and Gillespie, as well as other reactions from Virginia lawmakers below:

Heartbreaking news out of Las Vegas this morning. Cathy and I are praying for victims and all those affected by this act of evil. — Ed Gillespie (@EdWGillespie) October 2, 2017

Pam and I are praying for everyone involved in last night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas. Make no mistake: This is terrorism. We have got to do more to prevent events like this moving forward. I’m tired of waking up to horrific news like this, and I’m sure you are, too. — Ralph Northam (@RalphNortham) October 2, 2017

Woke up to this tragic news. My heart is with the victims, their families, first-responders, and the people of Las Vegas. https://t.co/enj7y7irbV — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) October 2, 2017

Heartbroken by the tragedy in Las Vegas. Praying for all victims and loved ones. — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) October 2, 2017

