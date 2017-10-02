Community showers expectant mother with love following tragedy

Anyone who wants to support Lewis and her family can donate through a fund at Essex Bank. Lewis is also registered at Babies “R” Us, Target and Burlington Coat Factory. (Source: NBC 12)

An expectant mother who lost her fiancé and three children in a fire was showered with blessings Sunday afternoon.

Joreatha Lewis’ three young children, Jeremiah, 7, Shyla, 2, and Sage, 1, as well as her fiancé, Shawn Ross were asleep when their Highland Pointe Apartment caught fire in July. All four died as a result of the fire.

To add to the family’s tragedy, Ross’ father, Herbert, died in a car crash on the way to see his son in the hospital.

But on Sunday, Lewis walked into a heartwarming surprise – a baby shower, thrown by a community that loves her.

Loved witnessing this moment! Today the community surprised JoJo Lewis with a baby shower. She lost her 3 children and fiancé this summer. pic.twitter.com/gFJLhNfiBn — Jasmine Turner (@JasmineNBC12) October 1, 2017

“What woman can imagine going through all of those things when you're pregnant with a newborn? So our first thought was, ‘let’s do a community baby shower,’” said Kelli Lemon.

Lemon says she and a friend, Amy Wince, were looking for different ways to bless people. And no one thought twice about the chance to show Lewis some love.

"Your son is going to come in with a bunch of RVA love,” said Lemon. "It didn't take anything for everyone to jump on board."

People at the event say it was more than just a baby shower. It was an expression of enduring love.

"We hope that soon she'll be able to tell her story to that next woman that may feel like, ‘oh my gosh, I've lost it all.' But know the community will always have your back,” said Lemon.

And Lemon says, no matter what, Lewis is surrounded by a village who will continue to be there for her.

“The community came about to make sure you have the best life possible,” said Lemon.

