WATCH LIVE: More than 50 killed, 400 injured in Vegas shooting

More than 50 people were killed and more than 400 people are injured after a shooting late Sunday at a concert in Las Vegas.

WATCH LIVE: Click here to watch live updates from NBC News.

Police say a gunman perched high on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor country music festival.

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12