Las Vegas shooting is deadliest in modern US history

A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.More >>
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.More >>
Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.More >>
Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.More >>
The Hanover Sheriff's Office says numerous larcenies were reported this past weekend, including the report of a stolen vehicle.More >>
The Hanover Sheriff's Office says numerous larcenies were reported this past weekend, including the report of a stolen vehicle.More >>
An expectant mother who lost her fiancé and three children in a fire was showered with blessings Sunday afternoon.More >>
An expectant mother who lost her fiancé and three children in a fire was showered with blessings Sunday afternoon.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 50 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 400, officials said early Monday.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 50 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 400, officials said early Monday.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.More >>
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
Students say they have not experienced this type of racism on campus, but do think the comment is indicative of where the country is right now.More >>
Students say they have not experienced this type of racism on campus, but do think the comment is indicative of where the country is right now.More >>
The shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured more than 200 people at a concert shooting on Oct. 2 is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
The shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured more than 200 people at a concert shooting on Oct. 2 is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
LSU fans might've expected to lose to a certain team from Alabama this year, but not the Troy Trojans.More >>
LSU fans might've expected to lose to a certain team from Alabama this year, but not the Troy Trojans.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>