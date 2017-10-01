Man recovering after shooting on Richmond's southside - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man recovering after shooting on Richmond's southside

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond police are investigating a shooting on the city's Southside.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers received a call for a shooting in the 1600 of Gunn Street. 

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

That man was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay. 

Police don't have a suspect in this shooting. 

Anyone with information about this shooting, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

