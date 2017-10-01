Man recovering after shooting on Richmond's southside

Richmond police are investigating a shooting on the city's Southside.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers received a call for a shooting in the 1600 of Gunn Street.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

That man was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

Police don't have a suspect in this shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

