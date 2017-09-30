Body of missing Norfolk woman found in North Carolina - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Body of missing Norfolk woman found in North Carolina

By Heather Riekers, Producer
NORFOLK, VA (WWBT) -

The FBI confirms the body of a missing Norfolk woman was found in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Officials say the body of 19-year-old Ashanti Billie was found behind a church.

Billie was last seen entering Little Creek Naval Base last week.

Police are investigating her death as a homicide, but have not said how she died.

