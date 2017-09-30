High school football scoreboard- September 29 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

High school football scoreboard- September 29

Dinwiddie 28, Thomas Dale 0

Highland Springs 23, Henrico 6

Lee-Davis 41, Hanover 11

Manchester 59, James River 15

Hopewell 28, Matoaca 0

Petersburg 46, Colonial Heights 14

Atlee 33, Patrick Henry 15

Clover Hill 27, Cosby 23

Varina 61, Armstrong 14

Hermitage 45, Deep Run 14

Glen Allen 21, Douglas Freeman 17

J.R. Tucker 31, Mills Godwin 13

Midlothian 14, Huguenot 6

Benedictine 48, Bishop O'Connell 7

Quantico 49, Richmond Christian 0

Meadowbrook 35, Prince George 0

Monacan 57, George Wythe 20

Louisa 22, Western Albemarle 8

Charlottesville 35, Powhatan 13

Essex 38, Thomas Jefferson 30

New Kent 27, Jamestown 13

Amelia 41, Randolph-Henry 6

Goochland 24, Buckingham 7

Central-Woodstock 52, King William 16

Washington & Lee 26, Charles City 6

Nottoway 49, Cumberland 14

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 28, Brunswick Academy 21

