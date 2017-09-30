High school football scoreboard- September 29

Dinwiddie topped Thomas Dale in our game of the week to headline the action. Local scores here.More >>
Dinwiddie shut out Thomas Dale in our game of the week. Meanwhile, Lee-Davis bounced back with a victory at Hanover, Highland Springs kept rolling against Henrico, and Manchester rolled against James River.
Hopewell shut out Matoaca, while Petersburg rolled to a win over Colonial Heights. Elsewhere, Atlee upset Patrick Henry, Clover Hill came from behind to beat Cosby, Varina and Hermitage cruised to victories, and J.R. Tucker picked up a key win.
Powhatan couldn't stop Charlottesville, but Benedictine rolled to a win, bouncing back from its first loss of the season last week.
Here's a look at the schedule of Richmond-area high school football for this weekend.
