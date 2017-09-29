Smoked turkey products recalled due to misbranding

Belmont Sausage Co. is recalling some of their smoked turkey products due to misbranding and allergens not listed on the label.

The products contain milk, which is not listed on the label.

Here's a list of products that are affected by the recall:

25- to 29-oz. plastic-lined, boxed packages containing 18 pieces of “Wolverine Packing Co. complete protein solutions Smoked Turkey Drumsticks” with lot code 20144.

20- to 24-oz. plastic-lined, boxed packages containing 20 pieces of “Wolverine Packing Co. complete protein solutions Smoked Turkey Drumsticks” with lot code 20148.

The products were produced between Sept. 27, 2015 to Sept. 27, 2017 and have the establishment number "P-21309" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

"These items were shipped to an institutional location in Michigan that further distributed nationwide," said USDA.

There have been no reports of illnesses to date. Those who have purchased the products should not eat them. They should be thrown away or returned to the store.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12