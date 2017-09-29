Smoked turkey products recalled due to misbranding

President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.More >>
Dinwiddie topped Thomas Dale in our game of the week to headline the action. Local scores here.More >>
Dinwiddie topped Thomas Dale in our game of the week to headline the action. Local scores here.More >>
Virginia's First Lady spearheaded a fundraiser tonight for the victims of Hurricanes Irma and Maria on Puerto Rico. She hosted an event at Stone Brewing in Richmond, answering the call from Puerto Rico's First Lady to support the United for Puerto Rico fund. 400 people turned out, raising money and raising spirits for people there whose families in Puerto Rico are struggling to survive. Aida Pacheco and Debbie Parker attended the event. They're two Richmond wo...More >>
Virginia's First Lady spearheaded a fundraiser tonight for the victims of Hurricanes Irma and Maria on Puerto Rico. She hosted an event at Stone Brewing in Richmond, answering the call from Puerto Rico's First Lady to support the United for Puerto Rico fund. 400 people turned out, raising money and raising spirits for people there whose families in Puerto Rico are struggling to survive. Aida Pacheco and Debbie Parker attended the event. They're two Richmond wo...More >>
It has been two years now since two men were found dead outside of a Petersburg apartment complex after being shot to death inside a car.More >>
It has been two years now since two men were found dead outside of a Petersburg apartment complex after being shot to death inside a car.More >>
The Richmond Police Department says a man is fighting for his life after being stabbed while in the parking lot of the Kroger in Carytown.More >>
The Richmond Police Department says a man is fighting for his life after being stabbed while in the parking lot of the Kroger in Carytown.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.More >>
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>