Man robs Richmond Captain D's at gunpoint

Richmond police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Police say the man walked into the Captain D's in the 2700 block of Chamberlayne Avenue with a shotgun and stole money. This happened around 10:11 p.m. on Friday.

Officers say the suspect was wearing all black clothing and escaped from the scene in a car.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

