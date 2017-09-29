Teens missing from Amelia, Cumberland found safe

Deputies have found the two teenagers who were reported missing from Amelia and Cumberland counties.

Amelia Sheriff's Office deputies say Fasiyyah M. Jones, 16, of Amelia, and Eric E. Suchomelly, 16, of Cumberland, were found in Powhatan. The two are now back home with their families.

The two were reported missing on Sept. 28.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to each of you, Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the media who assisted us in spreading the word about the missing juveniles. Each one of you played an important role in their safe return," said the Amelia County Sheriff's Office.

