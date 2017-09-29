Family of missing Norfolk woman notified of body found in NC

The family of a missing Norfolk woman says they're heading to Charlotte after a landscaping worker found a woman's body near a church.

Authorities have not confirmed the body is 19-year-old Ashanti Billie, who was last seen Monday, Sept. 18, entering Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek where she works at Blimpie Subs.

A spokeswoman for Billie's family members said they were aware of the situation in Charlotte and asked that everyone pray that the woman found dead was not Billie.

FBI Norfolk released a statement to WAVY.

We are aware of the situation regarding human remains found in Charlotte area, but there has been no positive identification at this time. We are looking into it but can’t confirm anything.

