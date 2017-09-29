Family of missing Norfolk woman notified of body found in NC

President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.More >>
Deputies have found the two teenagers who were reported missing from Amelia and Cumberland counties.More >>
The family of a missing Norfolk woman says they're heading to Charlotte after a landscaping worker found a woman's body near a church.More >>
The Richmond Police Department says a man is fighting for his life after being stabbed while in the parking lot of the Kroger in Carytown.More >>
The Virginia Board of Education has withheld accreditation from an elementary school where a cheating scandal resulted in the firing of five teachers.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
We have new information on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement presence in Owensboro. We're told five people were arrested by ICE on Thursday.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.More >>
When you come across an injured wild animal while driving, what should you do?More >>
The driver charged with killing one and injuring four others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
