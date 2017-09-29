Man stabbed in Kroger parking lot in Carytown

The Richmond Police Department says a man is fighting for his life after being stabbed while in the parking lot of the Kroger in Carytown.

The incident happened just after 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of West Cary Street. There is very little information about the suspect at this time.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

