Mom: Make sure kids are properly restrained

An image of a totaled car is going viral because of the car seats at the bottom of the photo.

The woman, who posted the photo, says her kids are alive today because she took two extra minutes to make sure they were properly restrained in their car seats.

Her children are six weeks and almost three years old, and they were on their way home when a car slammed into them.

The parents and grandparents spoke about the viral photo.

"It's like guardian angels there. You know how awful it could have been, but you're so blessed at how good it turned out, probably because somebody made some good decisions on the right car seats to get and how to install them and how to put the children in there securely," said Gloria Evans, the grandmother of four children.

Emergency officials say car crashes are the leading cause of death for children between the ages of one and 13, and not being properly secured has a lot do with those tragic numbers.

Remember, the back seat is the safest place for a child, and the car seat should be rear facing.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12