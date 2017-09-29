Central VA men split $1 million Mega Millions prize; ticket purchased in Henrico

Two men, who began playing Mega Millions together five years ago, won the game's million-dollar second prize.

"I told [Roger Wingo, of Amelia] when we started playing that we'll win $1 million," said David Budnick, of Henrico.

The ticket Budnick bought for the Sept. 26 Mega Millions drawing matched the first five winning numbers to win the $1 million. The winning numbers were 1-10-57-66-75 Mega Ball 4

Budnick bought the ticket at Hari Sai Exxon, located at 10400 Ridgefield Parkway in Henrico. He used an Easy Pick, which is an option that lets the computer to randomly select the numbers on the ticket.

When he saw that the ticket matched all of the winning numbers, except the Mega Ball numbers, lottery officials say he called Wingo in the middle of the night.

"I thought he'd rolled over on his phone," Wingo said. Budnick sent him a photo $1 million ticket.

"Their ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers in that drawing and one of just two nationwide," said the Virginia Lottery.

Hari Sai Exxon received a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

