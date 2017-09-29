Second bus crash in Chesterfield involves overturned vehicle on Rt 10

Chesterfield emergency crews are scrambling after two school buses were involved in crashes on Friday.More >>
Chesterfield emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving an SUV and a school bus.
"Girls For A Change," is pleading to the community to help them purchase a van. The organization provides minority girls and girls living in marginalized communities with a safe space where they can learn, discover and advocate for social change in their communities.
Fifty female Henrico inmates are now being housed at Chesterfield's County Jail.
Chesterfield Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a victim and drove off...then approached the victim a second time nearly a month later.
