Second bus crash in Chesterfield involves overturned vehicle on Rt 10

Chesterfield emergency crews are scrambling after two school buses were involved in crashes on Friday.

The first crash happened when a Chesterfield County Public Schools bus was hit at the intersection of Rockdale and Lindell roads. One student was injured in that crash.

The second crash happened near Route 10 and Enon Church Road involving an SUV and a Goddard School bus. Police say the driver of the bus may have run a red light, striking the SUV. The SUV then overturned.

The bus driver was transported to the hospital. Police say there were no life-threatening injuries in the crash, but some minor injuries.

An official with the school says two children were on the bus along with the driver. They were taken back to the school and teachers notified their parents.

The crash remains under investigation. No word on charges at this time.

